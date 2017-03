A office worker (2nd L) rushes to join pro-democracy protesters as they attempt to reinforce their barricades, as anti-Occupy Central protesters try to remove the road blocks, in the Central financial district in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A policeman (front R) removes an anti-Occupy Central protester from the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police react as an anti-Occupy protester is held by the police during a confrontation in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy protesters (L) scuffle with anti-Occupy Central protesters (R) as they grab a metal fence at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A pro-democracy protester sweeps a street after policemen removed some barricades, at a protest site at the commercial area of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A taxi drives past tents at a protest site after police removed some barricades, at the commercial area of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A police official takes down a paper sign after some barricades were removed at a protest site at the commercial area of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A pro-democracy protester takes a break as she sweeps a street after policemen removed some barricades, at a protest site at the commercial area of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

HONG KONG Hong Kong police began a second day on Tuesday of removing some barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay.

Police removed some barricades early on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness. Demonstrators have occupied the streets of the Chinese-controlled city for two weeks to demand greater democracy.

The Hong Kong government has said the demonstrations are illegal.

