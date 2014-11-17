Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
HONG KONG The chairman of the Hong Kong securities market regulator said on Monday the trading quotas that are in place for a landmark scheme connecting Hong Kong to the Shanghai stock exchange will be reviewed going forward.
"This is a pilot scheme and its success is sustainability. We will review the quota," Carlson Tong, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) told reporters shortly after the scheme went live on Monday.
Purchases of mainland stocks are capped at 13 billion yuan ($2.12 billion) a day and 300 billion yuan in total on a "first-come, first-served" basis. The limits for purchases of Hong Kong stocks are 10.5 billion yuan daily and 250 billion yuan overall. Market participants expect the quota to be lifted gradually.
By 0145 GMT (8.45 p.m. EST Sunday), more than 50 percent of the north bound quota was filled, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.