Bottega Veneta plays in Milan an ode to rigor and elegance
MILAN Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta composed an ode to sharp, rigorous yet elegant shapes on its Milan catwalk on Saturday, in its first true combined men and women's show.
Noodle, rice porridge and gourmet French restaurants are among those given coveted Michelin stars in the fifth edition of the guide for Hong Kong and the neighboring gambling hub of Macau.
The 2013 Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau, which goes on sale on Wednesday, has expanded its coverage to include 65 new restaurants in the two cities as well as broadening its neighborhood coverage.
The four Hong Kong restaurants that received the coveted three-star rating last year all maintained their luster, as did the sole Macau winner, French contemporary restaurant Robuchon au Dome.
"Quality is the only thing that counts, and this new selection proves how the richness and diversity of your gastronomy is surprising year after year," said Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin guides, in a statement.
The four Hong Kong restaurants awarded three stars are French restaurants Caprice and L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Italian restaurant 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo-Bombana, and Cantonese restaurant Lung King Heen.
A total of 68 of 300 listed restaurants were awarded stars. Some 70 percent of the standard restaurants included offered Chinese cuisine, ranging from Sichuan and Cantonese to Hakka and Chiu Chow.
There were also 63 simple shop restaurants listed, including dim sum, noodle and congee rice porridge eateries.
The first Michelin restaurant guide, aimed at drivers in the early days of motoring, was published by the tire company in 1900. The star rating system was introduced in the 1920s.
RIO DE JANEIRO Carnival festivities kicked off in Brazil on Friday, with officials in Rio de Janeiro, site of the country's best-known revelry, handing the key of the city over to "King Momo," a figurehead who traditionally presides over the partying.
MILAN Fashion house Vionnet unveiled an airy and colorful collection inspired by birds of paradise in the brand's first fashion show in Milan following its decision to switch from the Paris catwalks.