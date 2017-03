Police officers stand in front of air rifles seized along with explosives, during a news conference in Hong Kong, China June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Officers from Police Organized Crime and Triad Bureau (L-R) Chief Inspector Tsue Chun-tung, Chief Superintendent Au Chin-chau and Superintendent Ng Wai-hon, pose in front of items relating to making explosives seized, during a news conference at police headquarters in Hong Kong, China June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG Hong Kong police arrested nine people in raids and seized suspected explosives, authorities said on Monday, just days ahead of a contentious vote on how the Asia financial center chooses its next leader in 2017.

All nine had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to manufacture explosives. Some are members of a radical group, police said.

(This story corrects last paragraph to say some, not seven, are members of radical group)

