Pro-democracy lawmakers carrying signs symbolizing veto to a Beijing- backed electoral reform, while protesting outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Signs symbolizing veto to a Beijing-backed electoral reform are displayed by pro-democracy lawmakers during a Legislative Council meeting in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A general view of a Legislative Council meeting before a Beijing-backed electoral reform is debated in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2015. More than a thousand people converged on Hong Kong's Legislative Council early on Wednesday before lawmakers debate a Beijing-backed electoral reform plan that could trigger fresh protests in the Chinese-controlled city. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG Hong Kong legislators began a debate on a Beijing-backed electoral reform proposal on Wednesday, as hundreds of people gathered outside government buildings ahead of a contentious vote that is expected by the end of this week.

Lawmakers are debating a blueprint that will allow a direct vote for Hong Kong's next leader in 2017, but only from pre-screened, pro-Beijing candidates. Opponents say they want a genuinely democratic vote.

