Sears' plan to sell brands no salve for financial woes
Sears' plan to avoid bankruptcy in part by selling off or licensing brands including Kenmore and DieHard may prove difficult because of changing consumer tastes and possible legal roadblocks.
SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) (SIAL.SI) denied on Tuesday a media report that it is in talks to buy a stake in Hong Kong Airlines International Holdings Ltd.
"We are not in talks to buy any stake in Hong Kong Airlines," said a spokesman at Singapore's flag carrier.
The Wall Street Journal newspaper cited sources as saying that SIA is in talks to buy a minority stake in the Hong Kong-based short-haul carrier as part of an effort to tap into China's booming travel market.
There was no immediate response to an email sent to Hong Kong Airlines outside office hours.
The WSJ report said negotiations between SIA and Hong Kong Airlines are still at a preliminary stage and the size of the investment has not been finalised.
Hong Kong Airlines has delayed its initial public offering to the second half of 2015, Reuters reported this month.
NEW DELHI The Carlyle Group has acquired a minority stake in Indian logistics firm Delhivery, while existing investor hedge fund Tiger Global also raised its stake, for a combined investment of more than $100 million, the buyout fund said on Friday.