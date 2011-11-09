U.S. Army soldier Naser Jason Abdo, 21, is pictured in this police booking photograph released on July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Killeen Police Department/Handout

SAN ANTONIO A federal grand jury in Texas has indicted Army private Naser Jason Abdo on additional charges in connection with what officials say was a plot to kill soldiers by bombing a restaurant near Fort Hood.

Abdo, 21, has been charged with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction, as well as attempted murder of officers or employees of the United States, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence and two counts of possession of a destructive device, U.S. Attorney Bob Pitman said in a statement.

Abdo faces up to life in prison for the new charges.

D. Keith Dorsett, a Waco attorney appointed by the court to represent Abdo, said on Wednesday that due to a gag order imposed by the judge he was unable to discuss the new charges announced this week.

Abdo, who grew up in the north Texas community of Garland, was arrested July 27 when police in Killeen raided a motel where they say they found six pounds of gunpowder, a .40 caliber handgun, material used to make a bomb, and an article called "How to Make a Bomb in the Kitchen of Your Mom."

When Abdo made his initial appearance in federal court in July, he yelled "Nidal Hasan Fort Hood 2009!" as he was being led out by marshals. Hasan is the Army major charged with killing 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009.

Police in Killeen were tipped off to Abdo by Greg Ebert, a retired police officer who owns the gun store where Abdo bought the gunpowder.

"He selected six canisters and put them on the counter," Ebert told Reuters.

"The first red flag was when he asked the clerk, 'What is this?' If you don't know what it is, why would you buy six pounds of it?"

He also said Abdo arrived at his store in a taxi, which struck him as odd.

"It is kind of out of the norm for anyone to show up at a gun shop in a taxi cab," he said.

Abdo, who remains in federal custody, had earlier been charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a fugitive from justice, charges that carry penalties of up to 10 years.

Authorities say Abdo planned to set off the bomb at a restaurant near Fort Hood, then shoot soldiers as they ran away from the scene.

At the time, Abdo was absent without leave from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he was also facing a charge of possession of child pornography.

(Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Jerry Norton)