STOCKHOLM Swedish furniture giant IKEA said on Monday it has stopped selling meatballs from a specific batch which has tested positive for traces of horsemeat by Czech authorities.

"We have stopped selling that specific batch of meatballs in all markets where they may have been sold," said Ylva Magnusson, an IKEA spokeswoman.

Magnusson said the deep-frozen meatballs, produced in Sweden by Familjen Dafgard, were available in 13 different European markets.

IKEA in Sweden has also decided to stop all of meatball sales, regardless of whether they came from the batch tested by Czech authorities.

A horsemeat scandal in Europe has prompted widespread product withdrawals, consumer concern and government investigations into food processing systems across the continent.

(Reporting by Mia Shanley)