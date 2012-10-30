Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
BERLIN Hitachi Ltd (6501.T), Japan's largest industrial electronics maker, is paying 696 million pounds ($1.12 billion) for British nuclear project Horizon, one of the sellers said.
Germany's RWE (RWEG.DE), which owns half of Horizon, said it now has no further national or international new-build projects under way in the nuclear energy sector.
E.ON (EONGn.DE), the German utility that owns the other half of Horizon, said in a separate statement it expects the deal announced earlier on Tuesday to close before the end of November.
($1 = 0.6241 British pounds)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.