Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N) reported higher quarterly earnings on a strong performance at its grocery products division and the maker of Jennie-O turkeys reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast.
The food company, however, warned that the rise in grain costs could pose a challenge.
The worst drought in more than half a century in the U.S. Midwest has scorched corn and soybean crops, and also driven up prices of wheat and other grains. This has fueled a spike in corn costs that is pressuring livestock producers by making feed more expensive.
The company, which is also known for its Spam family of products, expects full-year earnings of $1.79 to $1.89 per share.
Analysts on average are expecting earnings $1.85 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hormel's third-quarter earnings rose to $111.2 million, or 41 cents per share, from $98.5 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5 percent to $2 billion.
The results were in-line with analysts' average estimates.
The company's grocery products segment, which reported a 32 percent jump in operating profit, benefited from strong sales of the Spam family of products and the MegaMex Foods joint venture.
The company's shares closed at $28.42 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York and Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)