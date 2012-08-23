Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N) reported higher quarterly earnings on a strong performance at its grocery products division and the maker of Jennie-O turkeys reaffirmed its full-year earnings forecast.

The food company, however, warned that the rise in grain costs could pose a challenge.

The worst drought in more than half a century in the U.S. Midwest has scorched corn and soybean crops, and also driven up prices of wheat and other grains. This has fueled a spike in corn costs that is pressuring livestock producers by making feed more expensive.

The company, which is also known for its Spam family of products, expects full-year earnings of $1.79 to $1.89 per share.

Analysts on average are expecting earnings $1.85 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hormel's third-quarter earnings rose to $111.2 million, or 41 cents per share, from $98.5 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $2 billion.

The results were in-line with analysts' average estimates.

The company's grocery products segment, which reported a 32 percent jump in operating profit, benefited from strong sales of the Spam family of products and the MegaMex Foods joint venture.

The company's shares closed at $28.42 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

