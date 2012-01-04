Cast member Julie Bowen poses at the premiere of ''Horrible Bosses'' at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The future of "Horrible Bosses" is about to be written.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein, who co-wrote the script for the 2011 raunchy comedy, are on board for a sequel, The Wrap has confirmed.

Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis -- who starred in the first film -- are also expected to return, although a New Line representative said the only deal currently in place pertains to Daley and Goldstein.

Director Seth Gordon said last summer that there were talks of a sequel, following the first film's unexpected success. The movie -- the cast of which also included Jennifer Aniston, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and Colin Farrell -- grossed $209.6 million worldwide off a production budget of roughly $35 million.

Daley and Goldstein's other projects include the New Line comedy "Burt Wonderstone" and the animated Columbia film "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2." Both are due in 2013.