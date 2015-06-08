Jockey Victor Espinoza, aboard American Pharoah, races towards the finishes line to win the 147th running of the Belmont Stakes as well as the Triple Crown, in Elmont, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thoroughbred racing fans wanting a historical keepsake or possibly a cash windfall from American Pharoah's Triple Crown-clinching Belmont Stakes victory have not cashed $315,829 worth of $2 win tickets, track officials said on Monday.

There were 94,128 $2 tickets purchased on Friday and Saturday at Belmont Park and Aqueduct Racetrack, both run by the New York Racing Association, said Belmont Stakes spokesman John Durso Jr.

But after American Pharoah's 5-1/2-length victory on Saturday that sealed the first Triple Crown since Affirmed in 1978, Durso said 90,237 of the $2 tickets - which returned $3.50 - were not cashed.

Many undoubtedly sought a keepsake from the 12th Triple Crown winner, but others might be seeking to cash in on online auction sites, where the tickets showed up shortly after the race, most selling for $15 to $25.

If a ticket-holder wants to cash the ticket from Saturday's race, the deadline is March 31, 2016. After that, the money is returned to New York state, Durso said.

To win the U.S. Triple Crown, a horse needs to win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington)