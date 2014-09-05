An exercise rider was killed during training on Friday morning in an accident at Belmont Park in New York, officials said.

Juan Vazquez, 39, was aboard the horse Global Warrior, an unraced 2-year-old, alongside the horse Broadway Bay when Global Warrior veered into the inside rail at the training track, said Bruce Brown, who trains both horses.

"They were nearing the end of the work, and Juan reached back to hit the horse once, right-handed," Brown said in a statement. "The horse ducked into the rail, and he (Vazquez) ended up over the inside rail."

Vazquez, who trained several horses on his own in addition to working as an exercise rider, was taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he was pronounced dead, said Belmont Park officials.

It was not immediately clear what the exact cause of death was or what injuries he had sustained.

(Reporting By Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Susan Heavey)