May 7, 2016; Louisville, KY, USA; Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (13) reacts after winning the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Nyquist had something in reserve on his way to claiming the Kentucky Derby, jockey Mario Gutierrez said after riding the colt to victory at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Nyquist, named after the Detroit Red Wings' Swedish ice hockey player Gustav Nyquist, built a big lead halfway down the home straight, but gave his backers some nervous moments when the fast-finishing Exaggerator closed in over the final furlong.

But Exaggerator had too much ground to make up, as favorite Nyquist held on for a 1-1/4 length victory.

During his unbeaten eight-race career, Nyquist has won in different ways, sometimes running away, sometimes not.

"If anybody watches Nyquist's races, you will see that he will not allow any other horse pass him," Mexican-born Gutierrez told reporters after claiming his second Kentucky Derby victory. He previously piloted I'll Have Another home in 2012.

"He's the kind of horse that always has something left for whatever comes to him late.

"So he was able to win by five lengths. He's been able to win by a nose. So that's how I get so much confidence from him. Because, if anybody comes late, I know he'll have something to respond to that."

That said, Gutierrez admitted that he did not know Exaggerator, the second choice among bettors, was coming on strong.

"I did check around and I didn't know he was coming," Gutierrez said, prompting trainer Doug O'Neill to joke that "you and I will talk later."

The result was a personal triumph for Gutierrez, who a few years ago was struggling with mental demons.

"I do believe that I have matured as a rider," he said. "And I'm doing things I wasn't doing four years ago. So that makes me have a lot of confidence. I

"My wife encouraged me to get a sports psychologist. At the beginning I was a little embarrassed to tell people I was talking to a sports psychologist, but now I'm proud that he helps me.

"I got a stretch and conditioning coach, better nutritionist. And I actually have a person that comes to my house twice a week just to stretch my body. And I'm feeling great right now."

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Larry Fine)