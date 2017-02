I'll Have Another with jockey Mario Gutierrez (C) in the irons wins the 138th Kentucky Derby ahead of Bodemeister at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky I'll Have Another, ridden by Mexican jockey Mario Gutierrez, won the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Bodemeister, who started as the 4-1 favorite, finished second after leading for most of the mile and a quarter race while Dullahan came third in the 20-horse field.

