Hortonworks Inc, a software maker focusing on crunching massive amounts of data generated through the Internet and mobile devices, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of common stock.

The company's software helps customers such as Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc, eBay Inc and Amazon.com Inc sort and handle Big Data.

Big Data is also a key part of the Internet of Things, a term referring to the increasing connectivity of everyday devices from cars to smoke alarms.

Palo Alto, California-based Hortonworks is a Yahoo Inc spin-off founded in 2011 by a team of software engineers working on implementing Apache Hadoop, an open-source software framework.

Yahoo owns a 19.6 percent stake in Hortonworks while venture capital firm Benchmark Capital Partners holds 18.7 percent.

Hewlett-Packard Co, Teradata Corp and Index Ventures also own shares in the company.

Hortonworks' total revenue more than doubled to $33.4 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30. The company's loss rose 79 percent to $86.7 million during the same period.

The company competes with Palo Alto-based startup Cloudera Inc and EMC Corp's Pivotal.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets were listed as lead underwriters for the IPO, according to a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1ufIc46)

Hortonworks said it intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HDP".

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price, but set a nominal fundraising target of about $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

(This story corrects paragraph 7 to show that the company's revenue was $33.4 million for the nine months ended Sept 30, not $2.2 billion for the six months ended June 30. Also, the company reported loss, not profit, for the current period.)

(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)