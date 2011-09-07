CHICAGO Hospira Inc's HSP.N sales will remain lackluster through 2014, growing in the mid single digits before accelerating into the low teens, executives said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Hospira's investor meeting at its headquarters in suburban Chicago, executives told analysts that it will take 18 to 24 months to fix manufacturing problems at its plants in North Carolina.

The company has been grappling with quality issues for about a year after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The issues related to emulsion products that were used in some drugs that did not meet the FDA's Good Manufacturing Practices.

Chief Financial Officer Tom Werner backed an analyst's estimate that Hospira will spend some $65 million over three years on remediation, which translates to roughly 8 to 10 cents in earnings per share next year alone.

He declined to provide a detailed financial forecast.

Chief Executive F. Michael Ball, who was named CEO in March, said his priority was to fix problems at Hospira's manufacturing plants in 2011 and 2012 and then focus on biosimilars, generic versions of biotech medicines.

Ball, an executive at Allergan Inc (AGN.N) for 16 years, said he joined Hospira to drive growth.

"I didn't come here to change the strategy of this company. I came here to take it to the next level," Ball said. "If you look at my record, my specialty is growth."

Ball said he is seeking acquisitions that will help the company penetrate emerging markets such as Brazil and China.

"We're going to have to do M&A (mergers and acquisitions) in emerging markets ... to get us going in certain countries," he said.

Hospira, which was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2004, makes specialty generic injectable drugs, premixed intravenous solutions and IV pumps.

Ball said he expects to launch biosimilars in the United States by 2013 to 2015 and to be one of the top three leaders in global biosimilars.

He also said he expects Hospira to be the No. 1 provider of generic injectable drugs in every major market it serves.

Separately, Ball said he expects to add a modest number of jobs over the near term. Hospira employees roughly 14,000 people worldwide.

Hospira shares gained 3.1 percent on the day to close at $45.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman, Matthew Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)