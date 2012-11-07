Hospira Inc HSP.N on Wednesday posted a net profit for the third quarter compared with a year-earlier loss as sales rose slightly, and backed its outlook for the full year.

Net earnings were $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, versus a net loss of $88.9 million, or 54 cents per share, in the 2011 quarter.

Excluding items, earnings were 47 Cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting earnings of 45 cents.

Sales rose 1.8 percent to $994.0 million from $976.7 million a year before.

Hospira, a maker of specialty injectable pharmaceuticals and drug pumps, said it continues to expect 2012 net sales to show a fall of 1 percent to a rise of 2 percent, excluding the impact of foreign currency.

It forecast full-year earnings per share, excluding items, of $2.00.

(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)