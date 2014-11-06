Hospira Inc reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates as the company raised prices and sold more of its injectable drugs.

The drugmaker's performance is closely watched by investors for the impact of generic competition on its injectable sedative, Precedex.

Hospira's shares rose as much as 9.2 percent to a more than three-year high of $57.99 on Thursday.

Precedex lost its exclusivity earlier this year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed generic versions of the drug. Hospira challenged the decision but lost the case.

The company said on Thursday Precedex sales were set to drop significantly in the fourth quarter and that it would focus on biosimilars and global expansion for future growth.

The strong third-quarter results also allay concerns stemming from manufacturing issues at one of its factories in Australia and a number of nation-wide recalls this year.

"I think the kind of strength they have had in the past quarters, especially this quarter, reflects how well they have done on managing the improvements on the manufacturing side," Gabelli & Co analyst Kevin Kedra told Reuters.

BIOSIMILARS FOCUS

Hospira said Precedex had been a "nice financial driver" over the years but it was not a long-term strategic driver.

Mylan Inc has already launched its cheaper copy of the drug, while Sandoz Inc, the generic arm of Novartis AG, is also selling the drug under a deal with Hospira.

"As we look towards 2018 ... we do see biosimilars as meaningful drivers of both top line growth and the rest of the P&L as you read down it," Hospira Chief Executive F Micheal Ball said on a call.

Biosimilars are expected to account for about one quarter of the $100 billion worth of sales stemming from off-patent biological drugs by the end of the decade, according to a study compiled by Thomson Reuters BioWorld.

Analysts said the next year would be tough for the company but its focus on the lucrative biosimilars market was likely to pay off in the long term.

"The biosimilars opportunity is more of a long-term benefit - the real strength of that business is going to show at the back of the decade," Kedra said.

Hospira raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $2.40 per share from $2.30. The top-end of the range was retained at $2.50.

Hospira's net income for quarter ended Sept. 30 was $158.6 million, or 92 cents per share, mainly due to a $106.3 million gain on the sale of its clinical surveillance software business, Theradoc.

On an adjusted basis, Hospira earned 74 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 53 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.2 billion from $1 billion.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)