U.S. hospital operators HCA Holdings Inc and Tenet Healthcare Corp treated more patients at their facilities during the summer months, boosting profits above investor expectations.

Tenet shares rose 1.5 percent and HCA shares increased 1.2 percent in early afternoon trading, countering a broader market sell-off, on relief that weak patient admission trends seen earlier in the year appeared to be improving.

Hospitals have struggled in the weak economy as patients without jobs or health insurance have delayed getting medical attention. Others have sought emergency treatment but could not pay their bills.

HCA, the largest U.S. hospital network, said that while more patients sought medical treatment during the third quarter that ended in September, demand for costlier surgical procedures was soft, with cardiovascular cases down 6 percent from a year before.

Tenet said the number of orthopedic surgeries performed in its hospitals declined as patients continued to postpone such procedures. It saw strong growth in the number of patients relying on the government's Medicaid insurance for the poor.

Hospitals will remain challenged as long as the economy is stalled and unemployment high, said Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse.

"The (patient) volumes are OK in general, it just seems that people are going in for the less complicated procedures," he said.

HCA reported net income of $61 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with $243 million, or 55 cents per share, a year before.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 60 cents per share, above the average analyst expectation for 43 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to $1.412 billion in the third quarter. Patient admissions increased 4.8 percent.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company affirmed its forecast for 2011 adjusted EBITDA growth of 3 percent to 5 percent.

Tenet's third-quarter income from continuing operations was $8 million, or 2 cents per share, above average analyst expectations for nil per share in the quarter.

That compared with income from continuing operations of $932 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-earlier quarter, when the company benefited from a tax-related gain.

EBITDA declined 3.9 percent to $195 million, hurt by lower state reimbursement rates for Medicaid patients and higher costs to upgrade its technology systems, Tenet said.

Dallas-based Tenet, the third-largest hospital operator, affirmed its forecast for 2011 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.175 billion to $1.275 billion. The company previously said it expected results to be at the lower end of that range.

Tenet's admissions rose 1.5 percent in the quarter, and surgeries were up 3.2 percent.

