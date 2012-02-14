Host Hotels & Resorts (HST.N), a lodging real estate investment trust, posted higher quarterly results as room rates rose, but its outlook trailed estimates and its shares fell 4 percent.

The company said funds from operations, a key profitability measure that excludes items such as gains and losses from sales of depreciable operating properties, will likely range from 97 cents to $1.04 a share this year. That is below analysts' average forecast of $1.08.

Revenue per available room, another important metric, is expected to rise 4 percent to 6 percent, Host said.

"We expect the stronger economic recovery that re-appeared in the fall of 2011 to continue into 2012," despite concern about European debt issues and U.S. political rancor, Chief Executive Ed Walter said during a conference call.

Nomura Equity Research analyst Harry Curtis called Host's 2012 forecast "a bit cautious," adding in a note to clients that Marriott International Inc MAR.N could give a similar view when it posts quarterly results on Wednesday. Much of Host's holdings include Marriott-branded properties.

Host's fourth-quarter funds from operations rose to $224 million, or 31 cents a share, from $177 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 31 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly net income was $16 million, compared with a year-earlier loss of $6 million.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $1.66 billion, while analysts had expected $1.65 billion.

At hotels open at least a year, fourth-quarter RevPAR -- obtained by multiplying the room rate by the occupancy rate -- rose 5.9 percent to $131.23, reflecting a 3.8 percent improvement in the average room rate and higher occupancy.

Host shares were down 4 percent to $16.33 at midday on the New York Stock Exchange. Marriott was down 2.2 percent at $35.15.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)