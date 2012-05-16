Interpublic Group quarterly revenue rises 3.1 percent
Advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as businesses in the United States continued to spend more on advertising.
Teen retailer Hot Topic Inc's HOTT.O quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cuts and strong demand for merchandise related to the post-apocalyptic film "The Hunger Games".
For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $3.8 million, or 9 cents per shares, compared with a loss of $7.7 million, or 17 cents per share a year ago.
Sales rose 6.4 percent to $171.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $171.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hot Topic shares closed at $9.88 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Juhi Arora & Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SYDNEY Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said it was bullish on demand in the United States and Brazil but cautious on China after reporting higher-than-expected core profit for the final quarter of the year.