WASHINGTON The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will start a series of votes on Saturday to keep the government funded so it can keep running past an October 1 deadline.

The Republican votes will include a measure to delay President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

The proposal puts the House on a collision course with the Democratic-led Senate, which passed its own funding measure on Friday stripping out Republican attempts to defund the law, known as Obamacare.

The idea of passing a budget measure with the healthcare element was well-received by the House Republican caucus, which huddled on Saturday morning to plot strategy in the budget standoff.

The House will also start votes on Saturday on a measure to continue pay to the military if lawmakers are unable to clinch a deal to avert a government shutdown, a Republican lawmaker said.

