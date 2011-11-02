LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Davis Films, the production company behind the "Silent Hill" and "Resident Evil" films, has acquired the rights to the "House of Night" young adult novel series, the company announced Wednesday.

The series centers on 16-year-old Zoey Redbird, who discovers that she is genetically destined to become either a "vampyre" in adolescence or be killed in the process. She moves to a boarding school called the House of Night, for special training.

The books are written by the mother-and-daughter team of P.C. and Kristin Cast. They have sold more than 12 million copies in the United States alone, and have been published in 39 countries.

The most recent book in the series, "Destined," was published October 25. It is the ninth in the franchise.

"We are thrilled to bring P.C. and Kristin's stunning series of books to worldwide film audiences," Samuel Hadida, president of Davis Films, said in a written statement. "They have created a world of adolescent growth against a backdrop of supernatural suspense that resonates around the world."

He said the "House of Night" series has "the same franchise potential" as "Silent Hill" and "Resident Evil."

With the spectacular success of the "Harry Potter" and "Twilight" movies, filmmakers are searching for the next big young adult thing. Lionsgate is betting it'll be "The Hunger Games," based on Suzanne Collins's bestselling novels.

A slew of other projects based on young adult novels, including "Ender's Game" and "Empty Coffin," are in development.