July 16 (IFR) - An upturn in the housing market is fuelling
a land rush as builders look to lock up inventory for future
construction. Beazer Homes raised capital last week through
high-yield bond and equity-linked offerings, and others in the
sector are seen likely to bolster liquidity by raising capital
either through equity or debt.
Data are indeed pointing to a recovery in the sector. The
number of unsold new homes -- at around 145,000 in May -- has
been hovering around its lowest point on record while the new
home inventory, at 4.7 months of supply, is the lowest since
October 2005.
"Interestingly, one of the brighter points in the US economy
is the housing market," said Michael Collins, senior investment
officer at Prudential.
"We are getting more optimistic every day in terms of the
trends we are seeing. Names in the construction sector are
actually looking like good investments. A number of home
builders have just issued equity to start buying land."
For Beazer Homes, one of the more distressed
homebuilders, the funding exercise was more complicated than
most. The company weathered the collapse in the housing markets,
but remained saddled with $1.4bn of debt, 81% of its capital
structure after removing cash, at March 31. (The company is
rated Caa2/B- by Moody's and S&P).
Selling stock was one solution, but how much and in what
form? Given a market capitalization of $335m, dilution was an
obvious investor concern, as was a funding overhang.
Less apparent, but relevant to equity consideration, is that
much of the company's value is tied to net operating losses
(NOLs), which stood at $480.1m as of March 31. The losses are an
important shield against future tax liabilities once the company
turns a profit, and selling too much stock threatened a
potential change of control that would jeopardize the NOLs.
The sale of 22m shares, 22.2% of outstanding, at $2.90
provided one part of the solution with $63.8m; a $100m raise
from an offering of mandatory convertible bonds was another. The
equity buffer subsequently paved the way for a $300m, 6.625%
second-lien note offering.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and UBS were
joint bookrunners on all three offerings.
"Beazer Homes is an interesting name as it raised funds in a
balanced way by tapping both the equity and the high-yield bond
market, to maintain liquidity and to think about growth again,"
said Collins.
From a marketing perspective, the strategy to bifurcate
demand by selling equity alongside a mandatory convertible bond
is typical for relatively large capital raises. Investor
preference for the CB is not surprising in such cases, given the
dividend pick-up over the common and structural seniority.
That was highlighted in pricing of the CB at a 7.5% dividend
and 22% conversion premium (toward the aggressive ends of
7.5%-8% and 17.5%-22.5% price talk), as well as the increase in
size from $75m to $100m. The common originally launched at $75m.
The high-yield bond offering, meanwhile, was sold at 6.625%
at par, on the tight end of its 6.75% price guidance. In the
secondary market, the issue performed well, trading up a point.
Moody's has assigned a B3 rating to the new high-yield
issue, which is a notch lower than its senior secured notes, a
result of the changes in the size of the various debt
instruments in the capital structure, which includes the
upsizing of the first lien senior secured revolver.
The Caa2 corporate rating reflects the expectation that
Beazer's operating and financial performance, while improving,
will remain weak through fiscal 2013. This is assumed due to
elevated debt leverage, ongoing operating losses and weak cash
flow, Moody's said.
However, the rating agency also said it sees a path to
profitability if "current order rates stay strong, margins
continue to strengthen and the company can leverage its current
equity offerings to accelerate its new community count." S&P
assigned a B rating to the new notes.
Other homebuilders have also been active in the equity and
debt markets as they repair balance sheets and prep for the
future. Meritage Homes priced 2.3m shares of common
stock, raising roughly US$75.7m with proceeds being used for
working capital.
KB Home launched a cash tender offer for existing
notes due in 2014 and 2015. The offer will be funded with a new
US$250m senior unsecured notes issue that has not been
officially launched yet.
Elsewhere, Hovnanian Enterprises has reduced its
debt load this year by issuing Class A common stock in exchange
for existing senior and senior subordinated notes.
(Reporting by Stephen Lacey, Danielle Robinson and Joy
Ferguson)