Eugene Bradshaw, , 24, is pictured in Houston, Texas in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Harris County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via Reuters

HOUSTON Houston-area police have arrested a man dubbed the "Cookie Monster" robber who is suspected in holdups at more than 30 fast-food restaurants, often demanding that a cookie be handed over along with the cash, authorities said on Friday.

Eugene Bradshaw, 24, and his accomplice Kristy George, 34, were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of armed robbery with a deadly weapon in 33 cases over the past two months in the Houston area, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Surveillance video of a few of the robberies, aired on local TV news, showed the suspect entering restaurants with a bag over his hand.

The suspect during the robberies said there was a gun in the bag and demanded cash, and at time cookies, before making off with the money, police said.

No lawyer was listed on the online arrest report of the suspects.

