DALLAS A 4-year-old Houston-area boy was crushed to death when a steel barbecue pit shaped like a revolver fell on top of him, police said on Thursday.

Bryan Jara was playing in his backyard on Tuesday while his mother was inside the house doing chores when she heard a loud noise, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said.

“She ran out to find her son pinned under a very heavy steel bar-b-q pit,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Investigators believe the child was attempting to climb aboard the gun-shaped pit when it tipped over, trapping him underneath.

Jara died later in the hospital. The sheriff’s office said that it was still investigating the boy’s death but the incident appears to be a tragic accident.

