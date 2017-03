HOUSTON The Houston Ship Channel was closed Thursday afternoon after a tanker carrying lube oil and a container ship collided in the waterway, the Houston Pilots said.

The shutdown came hours after the channel reopened following several days of fog that held up traffic. No injuries or pollution were reported as a result of Thursday's collision in the top U.S. petrochemicals port, the pilots said.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade)