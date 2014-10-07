Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
ABU DHABI Hewlett-Packard Co has sold its 40 percent stake in United Arab Emirates-based Injazat Data Systems for an undisclosed amount to its investment partner, Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Mubadala [MUDEV.UL].
The deal, announced in a statement from Injazat on Tuesday, comes a day after HP said it would split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.
Unlisted Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle, now owns 100 percent of Injazat.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.
BEIJING Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing the acquisition of U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc but says it has other options if the deal falls through, its top executive told Reuters.