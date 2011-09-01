H&R Block's first-quarter loss rose 36 percent as the largest tax preparer in the U.S. had to book a big charge on the recent sale of its consulting business.

The company had said last week that it was selling the RSM McGladrey unit to McGladrey & Pullen LLP for about $610 million to focus on in its core tax business.

"Following the sale of RSM, we will enter next tax season squarely focused on driving client and market share growth in each of our four key areas -- retail, digital, international, and financial services," Chief Executive Bill Cobb said on a conference call.

The company is facing stiff competition from Intuit Inc's (INTU.O) TurboTax, which has had an early head start in the online tax preparation market.

First-quarter net loss was $175 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $130.7 million, or 41 cents a share, for the year-ago period.

H&R Block recorded an after-tax charge of about $62 million, or 20 cents a share, related to the sale.

However, on an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 37 cents a share that was narrower than analysts' estimates of 39 cents a share.

Total revenue fell nearly 3 percent to $267.6 million and was below the consensus estimates of $275.1 million.

Revenue from the tax services segment was almost flat at $91.4 million, while business services revenue fell 4 percent to $167.3 million.

The company generally makes most of its profits in the fiscal third and fourth quarters when the U.S. tax-filing season hits its peak.

Shares of Kansas City, Missouri-based H&R Block were trading down 6 percent at $14.38 after-market. They had closed slightly up at $15.18 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)