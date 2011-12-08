A woman walks past the office of tax preparation company H&R Block, in New York February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

H&R Block Inc (HRB.N), the top U.S. tax preparer, upped its dividend and announced a slew of new products at its investor day in New York, as it looks to gain market share in the digital tax preparation segment.

The company raised its annual dividend 33 percent to 80 cents a share, on the back of the 2011 tax season in which it reversed 6 years of market share decline.

"It (the dividend increase) is a bold move that shows we are confident in our ability to grow clients and market share, and confident in our future." Chief Executive Bill Cobb said in a statement.

H&R Block also unveiled new products like Block Live -- a Skype-like offering where do-it-yourself clients can contact tax preparers online -- and tax preparation apps for iPhone and android phones and tablets.

The new products are aimed at drawing clients away from Intuit Inc's (INTU.O) TurboTax software, the strongest player in the do-it-yourself tax preparation space, which hurt shop-front tax preparers like H&R Block and rivals Jackson Hewitt and Liberty Tax by giving consumers a cheaper way to file their own tax returns.

"We believe we can and will grow faster than TurboTax in the upcoming tax season," a company executive said at the investor day.

H&R Block, started in 1955 by Henry and Richard Bloch, is now focusing on its core tax preparation business after having dabbled in different businesses, including subprime loans origination.

The company sold its Sand Canyon mortgage origination business in 2008 and earlier this year shuttered its EXPRESSTAX brand and sold its RSM McGladrey unit.

"Block has rediscovered its soul. We find that companies that stick to their knitting and innovate around customer needs do well," CEO Cobb said.

The company also announced a tax-preparation joint venture in Brazil with financial services company SEMCO and said it is looking to grow its tax preparation business in Canada and Australia.

Shares of H&R Block were flat at $15.58 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P500 .SPX was down 1.10 percent at 1247.01.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)