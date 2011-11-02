Hhgregg (HGG.N) posted quarterly results above market estimates as increased promotions drove sales higher, and the U.S. appliance and electronics chain raised its full-year outlook, sending its shares up 23 percent.

Hhgregg, which is trying to become a national chain, now expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $1.26-$1.41 a share, up from its previous estimate of $1.20-$1.35 a share.

For the quarter ended September 30, hhgregg posted a net income of $6 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with a net income of $3.9 million, or 10 cents last year.

Revenue rose 28.6 percent to $618.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 6 cents per share, on revenue of $542.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales for the quarter rose 1.5 percent.

Shares of the Indianapolis-based company were trading at $14.28 in morning trade on The New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $14.93 earlier in the session.

