LONDON HSBC (HSBA.L) senior independent director Simon Robertson said the bank's board was united behind Chairman Douglas Flint and Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver and they had the board's full confidence.

Both men have been criticized after several scandals, including allegations HSBC helped Swiss clients avoid tax in the past, and a shareholder at the bank's annual meeting on Friday asked if they would remain.

"The board has absolutely full confidence in both Douglas and Stuart and the rest of the management team. They are the people who we are trusting to help us through the problems we have and we will hold them to account. There are no plans to change anyone and I speak for the whole board," Robertson said.

