Snap's stock price hard to justify: Barron's
NEW YORK Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
LONDON HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai to Banco Santander (SAN.MC), as part of its plan to sell off non-core assets.
HSBC said it valued the shareholding at $468 million at the end of September. It added that China remained one of its priority markets.
"Our priorities going forward will emphasize the growth of our own operations in mainland China and our own partnership with Bank of Communications," said Peter Wong, chief executive of HSBC Asia Pacific.
The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to complete in the first half of 2014, HSBC said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition.
LONDON Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management , two of Scotland's most well-known financial firms, are in talks over an 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) tie-up to create Britain's largest investment manager.