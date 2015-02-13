An HSBC sign is seen outside a bank branch near the Shard in London February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britain's Treasury Committee will consider whether to quiz former HSBC (HSBA.L) Chairman Stephen Green over allegations some clients of HSBC's Swiss private bank evaded tax, a lawmaker on the panel said on Friday.

The Treasury Committee is due to hear evidence from current HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint on Feb. 25, after the bank this week admitted failings in compliance and controls in its Swiss private bank.

"If after hearing from Douglas Flint the Committee believes it needs more answers we will discuss calling Lord Green," John Mann, a member of the Treasury Committee, said in a statement.

Green was chairman of HSBC from 2006 until 2010. He became UK trade minister in 2011, and stayed in that role until 2013. Green has so far declined to comment.

