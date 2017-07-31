HSBC’s new chairman inherits a bank on the up

LONDON (Reuters Breakingview) - Mark Tucker inherits a bank that is approaching fighting fitness. HSBC’s new chairman, who is due to join the global lender’s board at the beginning of September, has a reputation as a decisive manager. But first-half results suggest little need for an urgent change of direction.

As the 10-year anniversary of the financial crisis approaches, HSBC looks leaner and stronger than it has done for a long time. Its retail and investment banking divisions both reported adjusted pre-tax profit up more than 30 percent year on year, as income grew faster than costs. Bad loan charges fell.

Meanwhile, HSBC keeps generating excess capital. Its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio has jumped 2.6 percentage points to 14.7 percent in the past 12 months, even as the bank has paid out more than $10 billion in dividends and bought back stock worth $3.5 billion.

The $200 billion heavyweight still falls short on several fronts. Return on equity was 8.8 percent in the first half, below the 10 percent target set two years ago. Rising interest rates should help HSBC cross that line, though. The bank has almost $400 billion more in customer deposits than loans, which makes its top line extremely sensitive to steeper yield curves. Executives estimate the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point rate hike in March alone will add $300 million a year to net interest income.

Tucker will doubtless find scope for further improvement. The former AIA chief executive will be the first outside chairman in the bank’s 152-year history when he formally replaces Douglas Flint on Oct. 1. Despite Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver’s efforts to slim it down, the bank remains too big, bureaucratic and complex. It still faces the threat of further penalties if the U.S. Department of Justice decides that its controls to prevent money-laundering are not up to scratch. Besides, all the world’s major economies are currently growing. A political crisis or economic downturn would once again test HSBC’s resilience.

Investors, though, seem reasonably positive. HSBC shares jumped almost 3 percent to 764 pence on the morning of July 31, and now trade at more than 1.1 times book value. Though there is always room for improvement, a radical new regime looks unnecessary.