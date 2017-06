HONG KONG HSBC Holdings' (HSBA.L) Hong Kong shares were up 1.5 percent after its first-quarter profit before tax and core capital ratio exceeded analysts' expectations.

HSBC said pretax profit for the first three months of the year fell to $5 billion, down from $6.1 billion a year ago, but better than the $4.3 billion average of analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

