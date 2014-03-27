The signage of the HSBC bank is seen at a branch at Hayes in west London February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

DUBAI HSBC (HSBA.L) has appointed Khalid Elgibaly, formerly the chief executive of Standard Chartered (STAN.L) in Pakistan, as head of retail banking and wealth management in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the bank said on Thursday.

Elgibaly, who had taken up the Pakistan CEO position at Standard Chartered just last month, succeeds Francesca McDonagh, who moved to HSBC UK in January as head of retail banking and wealth management.

Previously, Elgibaly, who comes from Egypt, was head of consumer banking for the UAE and the Middle East at Standard Chartered.

