TAIPEI HTC Corp (2498.TW) said on Tuesday it will buy back 10 million shares at T$445-650 until Feb 19, a move to boost investor confidence after it claimed a win in a U.S. patent case brought by arch rival Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

At 0112 GMT, shares of HTC, the world's No.4 smartphone vendor, had risen 5.6 percent to T$470 after opening down 1.12 percent, beating the broader market's .TWII 0.93 percent rise. Its shares have shed 63 percent from a record high of T$1,238 hit in April.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that the Taiwanese vendor had infringed on one of Apple's (AAPL.O) patents, a technology which could be completely removed from HTC's phones.

The Taiwanese company said in a statement on Tuesday that the ITC's final determination was a win for HTC.

On Monday a U.S. trade panel said it will revisit part of a earlier decision in a patent case HTC had brought against Apple.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)