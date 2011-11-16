Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
BARCELONA China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL, which has aggressively grabbed around the fifth of mobile telecom gear market, has shifted its focus on improving its margins after it has got a large enough foothold in the market, a company official said.
"We don't try to win every single deal, that's the old Huawei. We want to grow margin now, it's not about market share, it's all about margin," James Lai, Huawei's vice president of Solutions, said at an investor conference.
"We have enough penetration," he said.
Huawei and its Chinese rival ZTE (000063.SZ) have aggressively taken share of the telecom gear market over the last few years, putting pressure on European rivals Ericsson (ERICb.ST), Nokia Siemens Networks NOKI.UL and Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA.
Lai said the company aims to list its shares publicly some time in the future, but added this was not on the near-term agenda.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.