Facebook to develop app for television set-top boxes: WSJ
Facebook Inc is creating an app for television set-top boxes, including Apple Inc's Apple TV, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
HONG KONG Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], one of the world's largest telecoms equipment makers, on Monday posted a 40 percent rise in first-half sales revenue and said it would "maintain current momentum" this year.
Sales revenue reached 245.5 billion yuan ($36.8 billion) in the first six months of 2016, the company said in a statement. Operating margin fell to 12 percent from 18 percent in the previous half-year, it said.
The Shenzhen-based private company, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST) for the top spot in the global market for telecoms equipment, did not elaborate in its brief statement.
"We are confident that Huawei will maintain its current momentum, and round out the full year in a positive financial position backed by sound ongoing operations," Chief Financial Officer Sabrina Meng said in the statement.
"We achieved steady growth across all three of our business groups, thanks to a well-balanced global presence," Meng said, referring to the company's telecom, consumer device and enterprise business segments.
The company earlier this year set a revenue target of $75 billion for 2016.
Last year, Huawei reported a 30 percent rise in first-half revenue.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Facebook Inc is creating an app for television set-top boxes, including Apple Inc's Apple TV, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON The new Republican chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, vowed to pare back outdated commission regulations, but declined to say if he will move quickly to overturn the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules.
TOKYO Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to release two or three mobile games every year, a day after the Japanese videogames maker disappointed investors with a one-third cut to its full-year operating profit outlook.