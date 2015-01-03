A man walks past a logo during the presentation the Huawei's new smartphone, the Ascend P7, launched by China's Huawei Technologies in Paris, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

BEIJING Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] expects advances in cloud computing and higher demand for smart devices to have lifted 2014 sales revenue by 15 percent to $46 billion, CEO Ken Hu said in a new year's message on the company's website.

The Shenzhen-based company, for which three executives share CEO duties in six-month rotation, had said last year that it will achieve sustainable growth in 2014. It had also targeted revenue of $70 billion by 2018, or annual growth of about 10 percent a year.

Huawei's smartphone shipments rose by more than 40 percent last year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, failing to match its own target and the performance of faster-growing rivals such as Xiaomi.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by David Goodman)