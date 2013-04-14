Hugh Jackman, nominated for best actor for his role in ''Les Miserables'', arrives at the 85th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California in this February 4, 2013, file photo. Officers arrested a woman for stalking after she wielded an electric razor while... REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

NEW YORK Officers arrested a woman for stalking after she wielded an electric razor while approaching Australian actor Hugh Jackman at a New York City gym, police said on Sunday.

Katherine Thurston, 47, went into the gym where Jackman was working out early on Saturday morning, and after a brief encounter with the 44-year-old actor, she fled and was arrested a few blocks away, a New York police spokeswoman said.

Thurston shouted that she loved the actor before throwing the electric razor, which was filled with hair clippings, at Jackman, who was not injured, local radio station and CBS affiliate 1010 WINS reported. Police officials said they could not confirm those details about the incident.

Jackman told officers that Thurston has been following him and his family for some time, police said.

"I suppose for me the primary concern is my family, obviously," Jackman, who plays Wolverine in the "X-Men" superhero film series, told the station. "But, you know, here's a woman who obviously needs help, so I just hope she gets the help she needs."

Thurston, who police said was charged with fourth-degree stalking was awaiting her arraignment on Sunday and could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Bill Trott)