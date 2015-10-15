The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) cuts its 2015 sales and profit outlook on Thursday as a slowdown in China and the United States took its toll on its third-quarter results.

Hugo Boss said on Thursday it now expected sales and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and special items to each rise by between 3 and 5 percent on a currency-adjusted basis.

The group had previously expected a mid single-digit percentage rise in currency-adjusted sales this year and EBITDA to rise 5-7 percent.

London-listed rival Burberry (BRBY.L) also cut its first-half forecast earlier on Thursday due to a sharp sales slowdown in China and Hong Kong.

