Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands: newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Buyout group Permira has sold an 11 percent stake in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) for 500 million euros ($620 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
"Books are closed, the final price was 102 euros," the source said.
Hugo Boss shares lost 3.7 percent in early trading after the sale, which reduces Permira's Hugo Boss stake to 32 percent.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
BADEN-BADEN The failure of the world's financial leaders to agree on resisting protectionism and support free trade marks a setback in the G20 process and poses a risk for growth of export-driven economies such as host Germany, economists said on Sunday.