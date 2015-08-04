The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

LONDON German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) said Chinese tourists flocking to Europe helped sales rise more than expected in the second quarter.

The Chinese are the world's biggest buyers of luxury goods but spending at home has been hit by a government anti-corruption crackdown on gift-giving and ostentatious spending by civil servants, as well as the country's economic slowdown and pro-democracy protests in shopping hub Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, spending by Chinese customers in Europe has hit record levels, according to duty refund company Global Blue, helped by big shifts in exchange rates that have meant a luxury item might cost less than half the price in Europe than in China.

Chinese tourists have overtaken visitors from Russia as Hugo Boss's most important customer group in Europe, a region that accounts for around 60 percent of group sales, the company said.

That trend has particularly boosted sales in France, Italy and Britain, Chief Financial Officer Mark Langer told an analyst conference call on Tuesday.

The firm, best known for its premium menswear like bespoke suits, expects European sales to continue to grow solidly in the second half of the year, supported by an economic recovery and visitors from Asia, Langer added.

But he said he did not expect an improvement soon in China, which contributes about 8 percent of group sales.

OWN-STORE STRATEGY

Hugo Boss's second-quarter sales rose 16 percent to 647 million euros ($709 million), ahead of average analyst forecasts, while net profit rose 13 percent to 71 million euros.

Its strategy of investing in expanding its own-store network is paying off - currency-adjusted sales in such stores were up 12 percent, while sales through other retailers' shops fell 3 percent.

That helped support profitability as it earns more from sales in its own stores than through other outlets, but price discounting and a revaluation of its inventory to reflect expected future promotions dented its gross profit margin to 66.5 percent, from 66.7 percent.

Hugo Boss said that meant the rise in its gross margin for 2015 was likely to be lower than it had originally expected - it has not specified a figure - but it raised its forecast for same-store sales growth to a "mid single digits" percentage from a previous forecast of "low single digit" growth.

Its shares were up 1.8 percent at 1347 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent firmer German midcap index MDAX .MDAXI.

Hugo Boss said it now planned to open around 65 new stores this year, up from a previous target for 50, including moving into new premises with the double the selling space on London's busy Regent Street.

The company is muscling into the territory of rivals like LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Kering's (PRTP.PA) Gucci by expanding into women's wear and accessories.

Langer said it plans to launch a new handbag in September that can be personalized in different colors and materials.

