Southwest Airlines cuts outlook for key revenue measure
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
METZINGEN, Germany German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) had an "extraordinarily pleasing" start to 2014 at its important European business, Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said at a press conference on Thursday.
Europe, which makes up 60 percent of the group's sales, already developed very positively last year, Chief Financial Officer Mark Langer said in February, as opposed to the United States where growth slowed and to China where business remained subdued.
The Chinese business started well in January, CEO Lahrs said on Thursday, although consumers remained uncertain.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.
NEW YORK American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday became the second major U.S. airline this week to lower guidance on a closely watched revenue metric, sending shares of several major carriers lower.