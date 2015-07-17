Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
Video streaming service provider Hulu is exploring plans to add an advertisement-free option to its service for a monthly subscription of about $12-$14, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Codenamed "NOAH", which expands to "No Ads Hulu", the ad-free service may be launched as early as this fall, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
However, Hulu's owners still believe in the ad-supported version of the service and aim to use data to make advertising more relevant to viewers, the newspaper said.
Hulu is a joint venture owned by Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox Inc's Fox Broadcasting, and Walt Disney Co's ABC.
Representatives of Hulu, Walt Disney, Comcast and 21st Century Fox could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast on Friday its best quarterly profit in more than three years in the January-March period, beating expectations and putting it on track for record annual earnings on the back of a memory chip super-cycle.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Twitter dropped about 1 percent on Thursday after co-founder Ev Williams said he is selling a minority of his shares in the social media company, which has been losing ground to Facebook and other fast-growing rivals.