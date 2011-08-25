SEOUL South Korea's top mobile carrier, SK Telecom, said on Thursday that it had no plans to bid for U.S. online video site Hulu.

"We are aware that Hulu is up for sale, but we do not plan to participate in the auction," a SK Telecom spokeswoman said.

The operator was believed to have entered the auction for Hulu, according to one of the people close to the sale process.

Yahoo, Google Inc, DirecTV and Amazon.com were among the parties preparing to submit offers for the company, sources said.

