Interpublic Group quarterly revenue rises 3.1 percent
Advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as businesses in the United States continued to spend more on advertising.
Humana Inc (HUM.N) cut its earnings forecasts on Monday, citing the costs from resolving a lawsuit by a group of hospitals over reimbursement rates by its military division for outpatient services.
The company expects to incur an expense of about $45 million, or 17 cents per share, in the second quarter to resolve the lawsuit in federal court in Florida.
Humana cut its second-quarter earnings per share forecast to a range of $1.98 to $2.08 from $2.15 to $2.25, and its full-year outlook to $7.38 to $7.58 from $7.55 to $7.75.
About 300 hospitals represented by Sacred Heart Health System Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) and other operators accused Humana's military healthcare division of breaching reimbursement agreements for non-surgical outpatient services, according to court documents.
Shares of Humana were up $1, or 1.3 percent, at $75.52 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
SYDNEY Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said it was bullish on demand in the United States and Brazil but cautious on China after reporting higher-than-expected core profit for the final quarter of the year.